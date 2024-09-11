Steph Curry Reveals Which of His Basketball Highlights He Watches on Repeat
Stephen Curry has been celebrating his Olympic gold medal by doing media tours since coming back home. He's talked about everything LeBron James to teaming up with Kevin Durant again.
In an interview with CNBC this week, Stephen Curry talked about the rush he got in the do-or-die game of each round.
"It takes an energy of its own in the Olympics because when you get to the knockout round, it’s a one-and-done environment," Stephen Curry said. "It’s kind of like March Madness.
"Like that Serbia game we had in the semifinals, I got hot early to kind of keep us in it and then we had that big comeback in the fourth quarter. It’s just a rush. A seven-game series is a long build-up. This was just one game, 40 minutes, can you get it done?"
Stephen Curry had 60 points in the final two games after scoring 29 points in the first four games. His fourth quarter against France was one for the ages, and one that he admits he still watches today.
“The gold medal game in France," Curry said. "That last three minutes was story-book stuff. It still hasn’t really sunk in. I mean, winning a gold medal, we expected to win that. We knew it was going to be hard. But how it happened … I still watch some highlights. It's kind of cool.
Stephen Curry's performance will probably go down as one of the best performances in Olympic history for basketball.
