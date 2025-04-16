Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Absurd Three-Pointer in Warriors-Grizzlies Goes Viral

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks for a foul call after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors found themselves in a must-win situation on Sunday afternoon, facing the Los Angeles Clippers, as a loss would send them to the play-in tournament, which meant playoff basketball was far from a guarantee in the Bay Area. In a thrilling overtime game, the Clippers pulled out the win, forcing a matchup on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies for the Warriors.

While Golden State had the advantage of being at home, the Grizzlies are one of the deepest teams in the league and couldn't be overlooked. However, the Warriors have perhaps the NBA's greatest weapon in Steph Curry, and he showed that in the second quarter.

Running around the perimeter across screens and the whole team, Curry caught a pass from Kevon Looney and hit an absurd and-one three-pointer, something that has become rather normal for the NBA's all-time leader in made threes.

Even though Curry has four NBA Championships, there's one thing he entered Tuesday night that he hadn't accomplished: making it out of the play-in tournament. With Jimmy Butler showing flashes of his dominant playoff self in the first half, the odds look in Golden State's favor to make it out with a win.

If Golden State pulls out the win, they'll set up a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets. With Golden State having pulled out the 3-2 regular season series win and the advantage in playoff experience, it would be an interesting series if it materializes.

