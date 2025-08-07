Steph Curry's Brother Seth Reveals Uncomfortable Moment With Draymond Green
When your older brother is a two-time MVP, four-time NBA Champion, and the greatest shooter in NBA history, it's going to be hard not to be in his shadow, regardless of how successful you are. For Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's brother, Seth, he's seemingly been an afterthought despite having a solid career.
After a slow start to his NBA journey, Seth has carved out a role for himself as a knockdown shooter, having success with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets. However, he's been an NBA journeyman, and that was made clear by Draymond Green in a recent interaction.
Speaking on a recent episode of "The G.O.T.E. - The Greatest of Their Era", his podcast, Seth detailed an uncomfortable moment between him and Green during a matchup in his NBA career. After an and-one where Seth got the free throw line, he shared his interaction with the defensive star.
"He's like, why are you talking? You're a journeyman. You know every team in the league," Green said to Seth.
“Steph was right there, it was kinda awkward… but that’s a badge of honor for me, you know how many guys been on two teams and out of the league?” Seth added.
Seth's NBA Journey
As pointed out by Seth, lots of guys bounce to teams because they can't find a situation that works for them and end up out of the league in a few years. However, for Seth, it truly was about finding the right situation and getting the opportunity to go along with it.
He'd first appear in the NBA during the 2013-14 season, but wouldn't become a major contributor till the 2016-17 season with the Mavericks, scoring 12.8 points per game on 42.5% shooting from beyond the arc. While he's not attempting the circus threes that Steph does regularly, Seth actually ranks seventh all-time in three-point percentage, above Steph.
It's no surprise Draymond was engaging in trash talk with Seth, given his nature, but the two could very well end up being teammates in the near future. Reports have indicated the Warriors have shown interest in bringing him in, so the two could just end up laughing it up about their uncomfortable interaction.
