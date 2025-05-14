Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 5
The Golden State Warriors are facing elimination in Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in the Target Center
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they are sitting on a 3-1 record in favor of the Timberwolves, in a series that saw their star point guard go out of the game early in their first matchup.
Steph Curry has missed nearly the entirety of the series as he went out early in the second quarter of Game 1, as he was seen grimacing and favoring his left leg. It was later revealed that Curry had suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain, and he would be re-evaluated in one week's time.
Curry had only played 13 minutes in Game 1, but also was able to put up 13 points on 56% field goal shooting. This helped his teammates carry a lead into the second half of Game 1 and secure the win.
In the prior series against the Houston Rockets, Curry was averaging 24 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals on 47/39/89 shooting splits. It is needless to say that the Warriors could use this offensive output in the last three games.
The Warriors will have to go into Game 5 without their star player once again, as he has been officially listed as OUT due to his left hamstring strain.
The Warriors have proven they can win in the Target Center; now, they will need to do it once again with their season on the line and Steph Curry out of the game.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Provides Reality on Hamstring Injury Return for Warriors
Draymond Green Get Honest About Steph Curry's Injury Return vs Wolves
Steve Kerr Makes Steph Curry Injury Announcement After Warriors-Wolves Game 4