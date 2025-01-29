Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Jazz
Despite the Golden State Warriors' underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, superstar point guard Steph Curry was selected as an All-Star starter. The 11-time All-Star guard is having the worst statistical season since 2011-12, averaging just 22.3 points and 6.4 assists per game on 44.3/40.3/93.3 shooting splits.
Curry and the Warriors started their season off hot, winning 12 of their first 15 games, but have taken a nose dive since. Golden State now sits at 22-23 in 11th place in the West, a disappointing mark at this point of the season.
The Warriors now head into a home matchup against the 10-win Utah Jazz on Tuesday. The Jazz are severely shorthanded for Tuesday's matchup, playing without four of their top six contributors.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will also be shorthanded on Tuesday, heading into Tuesday's matchup without their superstar point guard.
The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry against the Jazz due to bilateral knee tendinitis management, as head coach Steve Kerr says his "knees are bothering him."
Curry has played both legs of a back-to-back series just twice this season, as he frequently is sidelined for one of the games as they manage his injuries.
Instead of pushing Curry to play on Tuesday night against an underwhelming Jazz squad, the Warriors will already look ahead to Wednesday's matchup against the top team in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kerr ensured that he is hopeful Curry can suit up on Wednesday, as they will certainly need him in such a big matchup.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement