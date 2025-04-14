Steph Curry's Heartfelt James Harden Statement Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Clippers downed the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, securing their spot as the fifth seed and pushing the Warriors to the play-in game.
James Harden took over in overtime, scoring 12 of the Clippers' 13 points to lead them to victory.
After the game, Warriors star Steph Curry shared his admiration for Harden.
"Utmost respect and appreciation for who he is as a player, as a person. We go way back to even college days. We were All-Americans. We weren’t in the Final Four, but we were in Detroit hanging out at the hotel," said Curry.
Curry continued, "Me, him, Jeff Teague, guys that been around since ‘09. And to know all the battles we’ve had. There’s just a lot of love and a lot of respect for what he’s done his entire career and the levels that he’s pushed it. It’s kinda cool to keep having opportunities to do it in 2025.”
Curry and Harden have had many playoff battles over the years, including meeting in the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. The Warriors were victorious in both series, paving the way to back-to-back NBA Championships for Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson.
In Sunday's showdown, Curry led the Warriors with 36 points, including a dazzling 18-point fourth quarter.
The Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the seven vs. eight play-in game on Tuesday. The winner faces the Houston Rockets in the first round. The loser will play the winner of Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks.