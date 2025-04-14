Steph Curry's Honest Message To Jonathan Kuminga After DNP vs Clippers
The Golden State Warriors' fate was on the line Sunday, facing the Los Angeles Clippers at home where a loss would put them in the play-in tournament and a win would give them the sixth seed. On a star-studded afternoon at the Chase Center, the Warriors came up just short.
After making the final stop to force overtime, the Clippers and James Harden were too much, handing Golden State a 124-119 loss. Harden led the way with 39 points, followed by Steph Curry's 36. Surprisingly, the Warriors didn't play their third-leading scorer Jonathan Kuminga, and Curry sent him an honest message in the post-game press conference.
"Just to be ready," Curry shared. "The test of a young player in this league, especially with our team, you never know when your moment will be there... it wasn't his time tonight. Against Memphis, it could be a game where he makes his presence felt."
Since returning from injury, it's clear that Kuminga's role has changed with Jimmy Butler being brought in. "Don't let noise outside of the locker room — the tension that might come from it — distract you from your ability to make an impact when your number is called," Curry added.
As mentioned by Curry, Kuminga's name might be called on in a big way against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, as they look to lock up the seventh seed and face the Houston Rockets. An interesting situation to follow, especially given Kuminga's current contract situation.
