Steph Curry's Heartfelt Klay Thompson Statement Before Warriors-Mavericks

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was asked about his former teammate.

Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Klay Thompson (11) react after beating the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry (30) and Klay Thompson (11) react after beating the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors picked up a big win over the OKC Thunder on Sunday night. Steph Curry, who has several iconic moments in Oklahoma City, turned in his best performance of the season.

Finishing with 36 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, Curry helped Golden State hold off a late comeback attempt by Oklahoma City. This win improved the Warriors to 8-2 on the NBA season which is tied with OKC for second in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will now head home for a date with Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. This is an NBA Cup game, but the bigger story will be Thompson’s return to the Bay Area.

Asked about this after the game, Curry gave an honest answer on how big of a moment it will be.

“We’ve had homecomings before, but nothing like this with the level of impact and the brand of Klay in the Bay Area,” Curry said. “It’s something that I don’t know if any way I explain it will do it justice… He deserves the celebration and the welcome that he’s gonna get.”

Curry and Thompson helped define an era of NBA basketball. Winning four championships together, the Splash Brothers were unlike any duo in NBA history. 

It will be emotional for Warriors fans when Thompson is celebrated on Tuesday, but as Curry also stated, both teams have a basketball game to play.

