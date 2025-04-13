Steve Kerr Addresses Jonathan Kuminga Decision in Warriors-Clippers
In the final game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers with a playoff spot on the line.
In an overtime thriller, the Clippers defeated the Warriors 124-119, led by James Harden with 39 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 36 points in a losing effort, while Golden State made an interesting lineup decision.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga did not check into Sunday's game, despite being healthy. The 22-year-old forward has not been great since returning from a 31-game injury absence, averaging just 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists through 15 games back in action.
After the loss on Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on the unexpected decision not to play Jonathan Kuminga and young forward Gui Santos.
"Both [Santos] and [Kuminga] have been really impactful players for us," Kerr said. "Doesn’t mean they’re out of the loop going forward, it’s just this is how this game played out."
The Warriors now head into a play-in tournament matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, and the winner of that game will face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. Kuminga has not been a productive player recently, and if the Warriors need to continue to keep him out of the rotation, they are going to.
