Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors' Loss to Kings
The Golden State Warriors needed to win on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings in order to avoid having a losing record. It seemed like Golden State was in the driver's seat with an 18-point lead, but they unfortunately blew the lead in the second half.
As a team, the Warriors shot 47/46/69 from the field, but their 19 turnovers became their undoing. After the game, Steph Curry opened up about the disappointing loss.
We just had a couple of careless possessions in the third quarter," Curry said. "We executed extremely well most of the game. Obviously, they were throwing a lot at me. We were able to get the ball moving to get open looks, and then we just have to stay as disciplined as possible... We just gotta be sound, make simple plays. It's tempting sometimes, getting a little sped up."
Curry finished the night with 14 points, 12 assists, and 3 rebounds on 54.5% shooting from the field. While he had a great passing night, Curry looked very human on the offensive end of the floor. To make matters worse, he played 33 minutes on a night where the team has a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.
The Golden State Warriors finished the night with a frustrating record of 21-22. The team directly above them for a play-in spot is the Phoenix Suns, the same team that just loaded up on draft picks for a potential trade deadline upgrade.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Chicago Bulls at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
