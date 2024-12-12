Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup Game
The Golden State Warriors are not heading to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup Semifinals. Falling to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night by a final score of 91-90, Golden State snapped a 15-game winning streak over their Western Conference rivals.
There was a lot of controversy on the final play of this game, as a loose ball foul against the Warriors sent Rockets guard Jalen Green to the free throw line for what ended up being the game-winning points.
Speaking with Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle for a Pool Report, Crew Chief Billy Kennedy said of the controversial foul call, “The defender makes contact with the neck and shoulder area, warranting a personal foul to be called.”
Warriors star Steph Curry spoke with reporters after the game, acknowledging a missed three-pointer he had with 12 seconds remaining.
“Probably a couple seconds too early,” Curry said of his missed three with 12 seconds on the game clock and six seconds on the shot clock.
Curry said he liked the look he got, adding, “If I make it, we’re on a plane to Vegas. So I live with it. But tough way to end.”
Like Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry was not happy with the final foul call. While that was a controversial ruling, the Warriors also had opportunities to close out the game but were unable to do so.
