Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup Game

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Joey Linn

Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are not heading to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup Semifinals. Falling to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night by a final score of 91-90, Golden State snapped a 15-game winning streak over their Western Conference rivals.

There was a lot of controversy on the final play of this game, as a loose ball foul against the Warriors sent Rockets guard Jalen Green to the free throw line for what ended up being the game-winning points.

Speaking with Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle for a Pool Report, Crew Chief Billy Kennedy said of the controversial foul call, “The defender makes contact with the neck and shoulder area, warranting a personal foul to be called.”

Warriors star Steph Curry spoke with reporters after the game, acknowledging a missed three-pointer he had with 12 seconds remaining.

“Probably a couple seconds too early,” Curry said of his missed three with 12 seconds on the game clock and six seconds on the shot clock. 

Curry said he liked the look he got, adding, “If I make it, we’re on a plane to Vegas. So I live with it. But tough way to end.”

Like Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Curry was not happy with the final foul call. While that was a controversial ruling, the Warriors also had opportunities to close out the game but were unable to do so.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News