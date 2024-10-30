Steph Curry's Injury Status for Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors played their first game without Steph Curry on Tuesday night, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in an all-around team effort. Golden State was also without Andrew Wiggins and De’Anthony Melton, making this win even more impressive.
Curry suffered an ankle sprain against the LA Clippers on Sunday that the team announced will require a reevaluation on Friday.
Via Warriors PR: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, underwent an MRI late last night. The MRI showed no structural damage and confirmed the injury as a left peroneal strain. He will be re-evaluated on Friday.”
Because his reevaluation is scheduled for Friday, Curry is ruled out for Wednesday’s rematch against New Orleans. The Warriors will have to find a way to beat the Pelicans on consecutive nights without their best player.
It has been a very impressive start to the season for Golden State, as they are 3-1 through four games. Coming off a perfect 6-0 run through the preseason, the Warriors have shown off their depth that has required Steve Kerr to play an unconventional 12-man rotation.
Lindy Waters III, who was not in Kerr’s top-12 prior to Tuesday night, scored 21 points off the bench to make his case for more minutes. Kerr has some tough decisions to make, but for now he can go deeper into his bench with Curry sidelined.
