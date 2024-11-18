Steph Curry's Injury Status for LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are looking for their 11th win of the NBA season on Monday night when they face the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Golden State is currently first in the Western Conference standings after the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
Steph Curry played 26 minutes in Golden State’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, recording 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. The 36-year-old point guard has missed three games this season due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Clippers on October 27, and is now being listed as questionable on the injury report for Monday’s rematch.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry is questionable at Clippers tomorrow with left knee bursitis. Kevon Looney is questionable with an illness.”
Per the most recent version of Golden State’s injury report (10:30 AM PT), Curry is still questionable with left knee bursitis. A final status for the star point guard will likely be revealed by Steve Kerr when he addresses reporters pregame.
Monday’s game is Golden State’s first trip to Intuit Dome where they will play the Clippers twice this season. For now, all eyes are on Curry and his status as the Warriors look to maintain their spot atop the Western Conference standings.
Tip-off between LA and Golden State is at 7:30 PM PT.
