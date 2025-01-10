Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Pacers

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report against the Indiana Pacers.

Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
The Golden State Warriors picked up a much needed victory on Thursday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Golden State, with both of those losses coming to shorthanded opponents.

Thursday’s game was the front end of a back-to-back for the Warriors, as they are facing the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Steph Curry was listed on Thursday’s initial injury report as questionable with left knee soreness, but ended up playing in the win, tallying 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

While Curry would like to be playing both games of back-to-back sets right now, that is not the current plan for Golden State’s medical staff. 

Releasing their injury report for Friday night in Indiana, the Warriors have ruled Curry out with bilateral knee injury management.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (back) are both out tonight in Indianapolis. Missing the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors also without Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II.”

Curry said after Thursday night’s game that he is doing everything he can to eventually get back to playing on consecutive days, but this is a decision made by the Warriors to protect their star point guard at this stage of his career. Curry has been dealing with these knee issues throughout the season, which is why the team is being so cautious. 

The Warriors will be very shorthanded against Indiana, as Curry is joined on the injury report by Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Jonathan Kuminga. Wiggins is away from the team for personal reasons. 

