Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 6

The Golden State Warriors have revealed Steph Curry's injury status for Game 6 vs the Houston Rockets

Liam Willerup

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors weren't able to get the job done in Game 5, as the Houston Rockets showed they weren't going to go down without a fight after growing their lead to as much as 31 points in the 131-116 Rockets win. Now, the series returns to Golden State on Friday for Game 6, with the Warriors looking to avoid a Game 7 return to Houston.

If Golden State wants to pull out the win on Friday night, look no further than Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. The team's two best players and two of the best playoff performers of their era, Curry enters Friday listed on the Warriors' injury report. With Golden State needing a healthy team to close out the series, fans are pleased to see Curry's good news.

Warriors guard Stephen Curr
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks to referee Pat Fraher during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Warriors have listed Curry as available for Friday night's Game 6 on their injury report, as his right thumb injury won't keep him sidelined. While Rockets forward Dillon Brooks expressed his desire to attack the two-time MVP at his injury, Curry and the Warriors see no need to hold him back during a crucial series-deciding game.

Curry and the entire Warriors starting lineup disappointed in Game 5, as he only posted 13 points and seven assists. However, Golden State has won both of their home contests in the series and will need to take full advantage of that if they want to advance to the next round.

Looking ahead, if the Warriors can close out the series Friday night, they'll find the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards waiting for them on the other side. As for now, the focus remains on Game 6, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Steve Kerr's Jonathan Kuminga Status Announcement for Warriors-Rockets Game 6

Jimmy Butler's Confident Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game 5

Steve Kerr Addresses Potential Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Rockets Game 6

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News