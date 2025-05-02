Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 6
The Golden State Warriors weren't able to get the job done in Game 5, as the Houston Rockets showed they weren't going to go down without a fight after growing their lead to as much as 31 points in the 131-116 Rockets win. Now, the series returns to Golden State on Friday for Game 6, with the Warriors looking to avoid a Game 7 return to Houston.
If Golden State wants to pull out the win on Friday night, look no further than Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. The team's two best players and two of the best playoff performers of their era, Curry enters Friday listed on the Warriors' injury report. With Golden State needing a healthy team to close out the series, fans are pleased to see Curry's good news.
The Warriors have listed Curry as available for Friday night's Game 6 on their injury report, as his right thumb injury won't keep him sidelined. While Rockets forward Dillon Brooks expressed his desire to attack the two-time MVP at his injury, Curry and the Warriors see no need to hold him back during a crucial series-deciding game.
Curry and the entire Warriors starting lineup disappointed in Game 5, as he only posted 13 points and seven assists. However, Golden State has won both of their home contests in the series and will need to take full advantage of that if they want to advance to the next round.
Looking ahead, if the Warriors can close out the series Friday night, they'll find the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards waiting for them on the other side. As for now, the focus remains on Game 6, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. EST.
