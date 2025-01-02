Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs 76ers
The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a win. After starting the season at 12-3, the team is now 16-16 and on the verge of becoming a losing team.
Tonight, the Warriors face off against a Philadelphia 76ers team that has been equally as desperate. After an incredibly frustrating loss against the Sacramento Kings last night, the Warriors have a shot against the 76ers while they're on the second night of a back-to-back.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they may have to play tonight's game without Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry as questionable with a right thumb sprain against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The thumb sprain injury is a new one for Curry, as he's played in the last two games for the Warriors. He did miss one game against the Clippers on December 27.
Through 26 games this season, Curry is averaging 22.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 44/40/92 shooting from the field. Offensively, Curry is just a small step slower from his career averages, but he's somehow averaging the exact amount when it comes to his rebounding and assist totals. Regardless, he's still the most important player on the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight. Both teams are fresh off of a loss, and need a win.
