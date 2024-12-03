Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off tonight in a game that both teams desperately need to win.
The Warriors are on a four-game losing streak and officially slumping. Something needs to give for this team, or there will be major questions being asked. On the other end, the Denver Nuggets haven't quite lived up to their potential and just lost a very disappointing game to the shorthanded LA Clippers.
Steph Curry has missed the past few games for the Warriors, but the team lost against the Phoenix Suns even with his return. The superstar guard is listed on the injury report for the Warriors tonight against the Nuggets.
The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as probable with bilateral knee and patellofemoral pain against the Nuggets.
In the last game against the Phoenix Suns, Curry put up 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 38/30/80 shooting from the field. It wasn't the greatest game from Curry and he's only had two games scoring over 30 points this season. The Warriors were succeeding without needing Curry to have an offensive explosion, but now there are questions being asked in that regard again.
Through 44 career games against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry has averaged 23.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
