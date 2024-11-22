Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off tonight in a game that the Warriors should have a massive advantage in. The Warriors are not only the better team, but they're also the far healthier team.
The Pelicans have a whopping nine players listed on their injury report while the Warriors only have two. However, one of the two names listed is the best player on the court - Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as probable against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight with left knee bursitis. Curry played in Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors and put up 23 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals on 70/67/100 shooting from the field.
Even if Curry didn't play against the Pelicans tonight, the Warriors should still be highly favored. The Pelicans could potentially be missing their entire starting lineup and more. With the way the Warriors have played without Curry so far this season, they should be able to handle a very shorthanded Pelicans squad.
Through 11 games this season, Curry has averaged 23.0 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 49/44/95 shooting from the field. By Steph Curry standards, his scoring average is lower than usual, but the Warriors are so deep that the team is still the first-seed regardless.
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
