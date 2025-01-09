Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pistons
No team in the Western Conference desperately needs a win as much as the Golden State Warriors do. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that statement has been said this season about Golden State.
To make matters even worse, the Warriors are not only desperate, but they've been getting injured. Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga will be out for weeks due to a right ankle sprain, but he won't be the only star listed on the injury report tonight.
The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as questionable against the Detroit Pistons due to left knee inflammation. Curry has not missed a game yet with the injury and it's a newly listed one.
Even though Curry has dealt with multiple injuries this season, he's only missed 7 out of 36 games this season - being a relatively reliable player.
Through 29 games this season, Curry is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 46/42/93. Curry has been great for the Warriors this season, but it just hasn't been enough to earn wins. Through three games in January, Curry is averaging 29.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 61/61/100 shooting from the field. Interestingly enough, his assists rate has significantly dropped.
Whether or not Steph Curry plays against the Detroit Pistons, the Warriors have to win tonight. the two teams face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
