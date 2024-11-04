Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Wizards
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Washington Wizards tonight in a game that the Warriors look to extend their winning streak to four games.
For the past three games, the Warriors have had to play without superstar guard Steph Curry due to his left peroneal strain. Even without Curry, the team has figured out a way to beat the New Orleans Pelicans twice, and the Houston Rockets once.
Now, after waiting for over a week, it looks like there's a decent chance that Curry could return. The Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as questionable against the Washington Wizards with a left peroneal strain.
Curry has not played with the Warriors since October 27 against the LA Clippers. Through three games this season, Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 42/41/100 shooting from the field. By Steph Curry stands, his numbers have been very low this season, but it's clear that he'll likely bounce back to his law of averages.
In 25 career games against the Washington Wizards, Curry is averaging 28.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. Whether or not the Warriors get Curry back tonight, the team should have a sigifnicant advantage over the Wizards. The Warriors are 5-1 and the Wizards are 2-3.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:15 p.m. EST tonight.
