Steph Curry's Insane Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Nets Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors will be looking to put the cherry on top of their five-game road trip on Friday night when they face off against the Brooklyn Nets. While they did suffer a tough loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, a win against the Nets would send them back to San Francisco on a three-game winning streak.
After a promising start to the season, the Nets traded away Dennis Schroder to the Warriors and got rid of some other pieces to embrace the rebuild in Brooklyn. While the Nets held the lead over the Warriors at halftime, Warriors guard Steph Curry made sure to cut into the lead with a ridiculous shot.
In the face of Brooklyn's Cameron Johnson and Ziaire Williams, Curry hit an on-the-move three-pointer from 28 feet away to cut the lead to five for the Nets heading into the half.
Curry isn't the NBA's all-time leader in made threes just because he can spot up, but because he's able to hit circus shots like he just did. Over the last 12 months, Curry has had several highlight threes, with his most notable coming in the final minutes of the Gold Medal game for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While anything is possible in the future of the NBA, it seems like there will never be another player like Curry with how he's able to make any sort of shot from beyond the arc. Set to turn 37 later this month, it doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
