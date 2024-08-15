Steph Curry's Involvement in Warriors' Paul George Trade Pursuit Revealed
The Golden State Warriors were interested in a trade with the LA Clippers for Paul George before the nine-time NBA All-Star opted out of his contract and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. George would have needed to opt-in to his deal in order to facilitate a trade to Golden State, but once he realized a deal was not going to happen, he opted out and took the max in Philadelphia.
There have been different reports on Golden State's level of interest in a George trade, and there have also been different reports about how hard they tried to get it done.
Draymond Green recently blamed the Clippers for not wanting to "play ball" with Golden State.
"Paul George was gonna come to the Warriors," Green said. "We wanted Paul George to come to the Warriors… The Clippers didn’t really want to play ball. Didn’t want to help him get to where he wanted to go, so in turn they get nothing back."
In a recent article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that Steph Curry was involved in Golden State's pursuit of George.
"Curry was in on the recruitment of George," Slater wrote. "Dunleavy keeps him in the loop on the options and ultimate personnel decisions. Curry hasn’t, team sources said, expressed any signs of panic or unrest. But there’s a choice of action or inaction in the coming months that’ll give a clearer hint about his long-term mindset."
As Slater added, Curry has decisions to make on his longterm future. Golden State failed to acquire him an established second option this summer, which George would have been.
The deal fell through for a multitude of reasons, and the Warriors were unable to land a backup option like Lauri Markkanen.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France