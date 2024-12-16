Steph Curry's Klay Thompson Statement After Warriors-Mavericks Goes Viral
Even though Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are no longer teammates, their bond between each other is unbreakable. For all of the history that Steph makes on the court, Klay makes his own fair share as well, and it's something that Steph looks forward to himself.
After the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, Curry learned that Thompson is close to passing Reggie Miller on the NBA's all-time three-pointer list. Upon learning the news, Curry was immediately shocked.
"Hold on, you said fifth? Hold on. Me, James [Harden], Ray [Allen], he'll be fourth then right? Wait, Dame caught Reggie? Crazy, because I passed Reggie three years ago, and he was second and now he's fifth," Curry said.
Nothing would make Steph Curry happier than to see himself, James Harden, and Klay Thompson at the top of the NBA's made three-pointer list. Whether that happens is tough to say, because Ray Allen is essentially 300 threes ahead of Damian Lillard and Lillard is roughly 100 shots ahead of Klay.
"I'm sure at some point, I don't know what the margin is, I'm sure he'll be top three at some point if he stays healthy," Curry said. "I think it's only fitting that me, James, and Klay, at the end of our careers are one, two, three at some point. If that can happen, that would be beautiful. We'll pass the baton off to the next generation of guys that'll probably be trying to catch us when it's all set and done."
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson may no longer be teammates, but it's clear that the two will always be rooting for one another.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion