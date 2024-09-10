Steph Curry's NBA Offseason Appearance in China Goes Viral
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signed Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox to his Under Armour Curry Brand last year. Fox was the first player to sign with Curry’s brand, making the already significant announcement an even bigger deal for both star point guards.
This big news was first announced at the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season.
Via The Athletic’s Shams Charania on October 25, 2023: “Sacramento Kings All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox is finalizing an endorsement deal with Curry Brand, becoming the first NBA player to sign with Stephen Curry’s signature line at Under Armour, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”
It was announced earlier this offseason that Fox would be receiving a signature shoe with Curry Brand, and details on the Fox 1 have since been revealed.
Via B/R Kicks on September 9, 2024: “A FIRST LOOK at @swipathefox’s first signature sneaker with Curry Brand, the Fox 1”
Recently arriving in China for the Curry Brand tour, Fox and Curry were greeted by a large crowd.
Via TheWarriorsTalk: “Steph arrived in China for the Curry Brand tour to a sea of people”
This video went viral on X, tallying over 1,200 likes and 31,000 views. Other big accounts also shared this footage of Curry's arrival in China. One of the most popular athletes in the world, Curry is connecting with his fanbase in China during the NBA offseason.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France