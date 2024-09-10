Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's NBA Offseason Appearance in China Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is in China with Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry enters the arena before game three of the 2022 Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry enters the arena before game three of the 2022 Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signed Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox to his Under Armour Curry Brand last year. Fox was the first player to sign with Curry’s brand, making the already significant announcement an even bigger deal for both star point guards.

This big news was first announced at the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Via The Athletic’s Shams Charania on October 25, 2023: “Sacramento Kings All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox is finalizing an endorsement deal with Curry Brand, becoming the first NBA player to sign with Stephen Curry’s signature line at Under Armour, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

It was announced earlier this offseason that Fox would be receiving a signature shoe with Curry Brand, and details on the Fox 1 have since been revealed.

Via B/R Kicks on September 9, 2024: “A FIRST LOOK at @swipathefox’s first signature sneaker with Curry Brand, the Fox 1”

Recently arriving in China for the Curry Brand tour, Fox and Curry were greeted by a large crowd.

Via TheWarriorsTalk: “Steph arrived in China for the Curry Brand tour to a sea of people”

This video went viral on X, tallying over 1,200 likes and 31,000 views. Other big accounts also shared this footage of Curry's arrival in China. One of the most popular athletes in the world, Curry is connecting with his fanbase in China during the NBA offseason.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News