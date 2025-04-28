Steph Curry's Official Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors had all the pressure on them in Game 3, with the home crowd backing them and looking to avoid a 2-1 series deficit with Jimmy Butler on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Game 2. When the lights are the brightest, one star often steps up more than the rest: Steph Curry.
And so he did, pouring in 36 points by hitting an array of ridiculous shots to give Golden State the 2-1 series lead with one more game remaining at Chase Center before a return to Houston. Despite the Rockets sending constant double teams, it wasn't enough to slow down Curry. As for his Game 4 availability, Golden State has released where he stands heading into gameday.
The Warriors have listed Curry as available for Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, despite being listed with a right thumb splint. Curry was last sidelined for Golden State during their 112-86 loss against the Miami Heat on March 25th.
Even at 37 years old, Curry continues to be a difference-maker in the playoffs. Through three games against the Rockets, he's averaging 29.0 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and shooting 45.2% from three on over 10 attempts per game.
Golden State will also be eyeing a return for Butler on Monday night, hoping to bring back together their star duo in hopes of taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 4
Steve Kerr's Injury Announcement on Jimmy Butler for Warriors-Rockets Game 4
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Steph Curry's Historic Warriors Game