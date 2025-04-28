Steph Curry's Official Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 4

Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry status for Game 4 against the Houston Rockets

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had all the pressure on them in Game 3, with the home crowd backing them and looking to avoid a 2-1 series deficit with Jimmy Butler on the sidelines after suffering an injury in Game 2. When the lights are the brightest, one star often steps up more than the rest: Steph Curry.

And so he did, pouring in 36 points by hitting an array of ridiculous shots to give Golden State the 2-1 series lead with one more game remaining at Chase Center before a return to Houston. Despite the Rockets sending constant double teams, it wasn't enough to slow down Curry. As for his Game 4 availability, Golden State has released where he stands heading into gameday.

The Warriors have listed Curry as available for Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, despite being listed with a right thumb splint. Curry was last sidelined for Golden State during their 112-86 loss against the Miami Heat on March 25th.

Even at 37 years old, Curry continues to be a difference-maker in the playoffs. Through three games against the Rockets, he's averaging 29.0 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and shooting 45.2% from three on over 10 attempts per game.

Golden State will also be eyeing a return for Butler on Monday night, hoping to bring back together their star duo in hopes of taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
