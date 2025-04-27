Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Steph Curry's Historic Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors are heading into the second part of their home stand against the Houston Rockets up 2-1 after a 104-93 win in Game 3. After a tough loss in Game 2, losing Jimmy Butler to a pelvic injury, the Warriors responded in a major way.
Golden State got a huge night from who else but Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP had another vintage game, putting up 36 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on 12-of-23 shooting from the field. He knocked down five threes in the process, including two in the fourth quarter.
Curry's performance drew praise from NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson. The two have been consistently debated among the greatest players to play the position.
Johnson took to X to post his thoughts on Curry's hot night, noting the star's ability to step up without his co-star, Butler.
"I loved watching Steph Curry last night!" Johnson said. "He was nothing short of amazing scoring 36 points and leading the Warriors to victory over the young Houston Rockets. Steph took charge with Butler out and put on a marvelous shooting display. Buddy Heild was huge scoring 17 points off the bench."
The Warriors now have the chance to put themselves ahead by two games in the series, forcing the Rockets to the brink of elimination. Butler could potentially return for Game 4, putting them at even more of an advantage before Golden State heads back to Houston for Game 5.
Related Articles
Steph Curry's One-Word Reaction to Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post
NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post After Warriors-Rockets Game 3