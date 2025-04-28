Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors vs Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors are set to play a pivotal Game 4 against the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Up 2-1 in the series, the Warriors have a chance to put the Rockets on the brink of elimination before heading back to Houston for Game 5.
Golden State pulled out a massive Game 3 win on Saturday, winning 104-93. The home victory came off another vintage performance from Stephen Curry, who put up 36 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on 12-of-23 shooting from the field.
Even without Jimmy Butler, the Warriors still succeeded against a young Rockets team. Butler has been out since the early minutes of Game 2 with a pelvic injury after a hard fall off a rebound.
According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, head coach Steve Kerr said Butler has been with the training staff and is questionable for Game 4. Curry's co-star was speculated to return for Game 3, but ultimately stayed on the sidelines.
Butler had a major playoff debut with the Warriors in Game 1, backing up Curry with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals. He and Curry combined for 56 points, dominating on offense en route to the series-opening victory.
Forward Jonathan Kuminga replaced Butler in the starting lineup for Game 3. The 22-year-old has taken a hit in terms of playing time since Golden State acquired Butler, but the team was red hot through the second half of the regular season. The 6-foot-7 forward has unlocked a new version of the Warriors on both sides of the floor.
