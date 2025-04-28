Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors had the series evened up heading back to the Bay Area for games three and four of the series. Despite being without Jimmy Butler in Game 3, the Warriors put a full team effort on display with Steph Curry leading the way with 36 points in the 104-93 win. Now, for Monday night, they look to take control with a 3-1 lead.
It was clear that while Jonathan Kuminga filled in for Butler in the team's starting lineup, his impact was drastically different and not at the level of the multi-time All-Star. Seeking answers on his status for Game 4, the Warriors have revealed where he stands on gameday.
Butler is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4, still listed with a left pelvic contusion. Butler was questionable heading into Game 3, before being downgraded to out before tip-off.
A high-caliber playoff performer, Golden State got a glimpse of that in their play-in win and Butler's only healthy game of the Rockets series. He combined for 63 points in those two contests while averaging seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. If Golden State wants to keep their championship aspirations, they'll need Butler playing at that level throughout the playoffs.
The Warriors will be anxiously awaiting Butler's final status for Monday, with tip-off for Game 4 set for 10:00 p.m. EST at the Chase Center.
