Steph Curry's Performance in Warriors-Bulls Goes Viral
After trailing by as many as 24 points, the Golden State Warriors stormed back against the Chicago Bulls, taking a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter. This is one of the biggest flips in recent NBA memory, as the Warriors outscored the Bulls 42-25 in the third quarter and went on a 56-13 run in the second half.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry finished Saturday night with 34 points and 6 assists on 8-16 shooting from beyond the arc, capped off by an insane 24-point third quarter. When Curry gets hot, he cannot seem to miss, prompting his insane performance over the Bulls to go viral on social media.
Via NBA: "24 POINTS ON 5 3PM IN THE 3Q 🎯🎯
STEPH CURRY IS SCORCHING!!"
Via Warriors on NBCS: "CURRY FLURRY IN CHICAGO 🚨"
Via StatMuse: "Stephen Curry had 24 points in the 3rd quarter.
He now has 46 quarters with 20+ points — most in NBA History."
Curry has now scored 30+ points in three consecutive games, and now teamed up with five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Warriors are trending in the right direction. Butler had 25 points in his Warriors debut, as the new star duo put on a show to lead Golden State to a massive comeback.
