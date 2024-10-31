Steph Curry's Reaction to Jonathan Kuminga Play Goes Viral
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry missed both of his team’s games against the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State played consecutive matchups against New Orleans on Tuesday and Wednesday, both of which Curry was sidelined for due to an ankle injury he suffered against the LA Clippers.
Scheduled for a reevaluation on Friday, the earliest Curry could return is Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, but it seems possible he could miss that game as well. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has stepped up the last two games in Curry’s absence, scoring 17 points against New Orleans on Tuesday, and adding 16 more points on Wednesday.
Kuminga had one play in particular that drew strong reactions from both Curry and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The NBA posted this clip on X, tallying over 200,000 views in less than one day.
The highlight was also posted by the NBA on Instagram, where it tallied over 2.9 million views.
Via NBA: “@jonathan_kuminga dances in for the TOUGH bucket! 💪”
Kuminga has come off the bench each of the last two games, and has turned in strong performances. This is what the Warriors need from the young forward as he takes on a greater offensive responsibility.
After struggling in the first three games of the season, Kuminga has improved his season averages to 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
