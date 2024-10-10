Steph Curry's Status for Warriors-Kings NBA Preseason Game
The Golden State Warriors began their NBA preseason with a buzzer-beater to defeat the LA Clippers in Hawaii. Both teams held their training camps in Oahu, with Golden State practice at BYU while the Clippers trained at the University of Hawaii.
Now back in California, the Warriors are facing the Sacramento Kings on the road for their second preseason game. This game will tip-off at 7:30 PM PT on Wednesday evening.
Warriors star point guard Steph Curry played 14 minutes in the preseason opener, tallying nine points, two assists, one rebound, and one steal on two for eight from the field.
While veteran stars like Curry will often rest one or two preseason games, he is in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against Sacramento.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that the Warriors will start Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.
This is a change from the preseason opener when Steve Kerr went with Curry, De’Anthony Melton, Kuminga, Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kerr has been looking at different lineup combinations throughout training camp and is going with this five-man group against the Kings.
While preseason results are inconsequential, trends are important to follow. The Warriors picked up a 91-90 victory over the Clippers on Saturday, with Lindy Waters III hitting the game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France