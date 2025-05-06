Steph Curry's Status for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
The Golden State Warriors have continued to shine when many critics had written them off. Before the Jimmy Butler trade, the Warriors were far out from the seventh seed in the Western Conference; however, that all changed after that trade.
The Warriors finished the last 30 games with a 22-8 record, which, in comparison to the months of November and December, was a night and day difference.
Golden State eventually made it to the seventh seed and got their shot in the play-in tournament, where they were able to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies and clinch their spot in the postseason. The Warriors took on the number 2 seed Houston Rockets, and defeated them in seven dramatic games.
Naturally, it was Steph Curry who led the way for the Warriors in one way or another. The Warriors will once again look to Steph's leadership in the semifinals as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Steph Curry has been officially listed on the injury report with an injured right thumb, which will require the use of a splint, but he will be AVAILABLE to play in Game 1.
In the series against the Rockets, Curry had averaged 24 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game on 47/39/89 shooting splits.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in Game 1 on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
