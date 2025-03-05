Steph Curry's Strong Jimmy Butler Statement After Warriors-Knicks
A month ago, it looked like the Golden State Warriors' season may have been finished. The team had no life and didn't even look like a play-in team.
After defeating the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, the Warriors are now 9-2 in the Jimmy Butler era and 9-1 when he's in the lineup. They defeated a Knicks team that was on a three-game winning streak in what was arguably one of their most impressive wins of the season.
After the game, Steph Curry spoke on the TNT broadcast where he revealed how the team has found new life with the addition of Jimmy Butler.
"Y'all know who he is, what he's been able to do in this league," Curry said. "There's a learning curve, a learning process, bringing in a guy like him. But we're talking, we're figuring it out on the daily, we're all challenged because we understand the sense of urgency of where we are in the season. He's a superstar, he's won, lifted teams, he's doing it with us. We're trying to all do our part around him."
Against the Knicks, Butler put up 19 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. However, Curry was marvelous in his own right, putting up 28 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals on 48/56/100 shooting from the field.
It seems clear that in order for Curry to be maximized, he needs a legitimate All-Star alongside him. The Warriors have that, and now they're only three games away from the fifth seed.
