Steph Curry’s Updated Injury Status for Celtics-Warriors
Among the games in the jam-packed Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals that saw the Warriors dynasty earn their fourth ring. Today however, the two teams find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum, with Golden State being last in their division and Boston being first in their's.
While Boston's 2024 NBA Finals-winning squad heads into this game fully healthy, the Golden State Warriors are shorthanded. Star guard Stephen Curry's status remains one of the main concerns, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided some optimism ahead of tip-off.
Kerr said he "expects" Curry to play today despite being listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Curry has appeared in three consecutive games for Golden State since his last absence, averaging 27.7 points and 7.0 assists during that stretch.
The Warriors will also be without two of their top young pieces, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, as both players find themselves in the midst of long injury absences.
Factor in Draymond Green's status as being listed as out on the NBA's injury report, Golden State will enter today's contest without three of their top six players in minutes per game. Tip-off is set in Golden State for 2:00 PM PST on TNT.
