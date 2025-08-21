NBA Insider Advises Warriors to Sign Risky 3x All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make any moves this free agency, but that does not mean they won't do anything.
For Warriors fans who may be getting jumpy, it seems clear that once the Warriors figure out their Jonathan Kuminga situation, they'll start to make moves. While all eyes have been on Boston Celtics big man Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, one NBA insider has a much different idea.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes that the Warriors could make a potentially risky move in signing three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. It's worth noting that this is under the idea that the team will trade Jonathan Kuminga.
"Without Kuminga, Golden State needs to fill 2-3 roster spots. Simmons is similar in many ways to Draymond Green. Neither has earned their contracts through individual scoring, but through defense and playmaking. With an elite shooter like Steph Curry and a tough all-around competitor like Jimmy Butler, Golden State is a formidable contender in the Western Conference when healthy," Pincus said.
There could be a fit issue with both Draymond Green and Ben Simmons on the same team, but Pincus believes Simmons could be valuable playing off the bench.
"Simmons wouldn't fit alongside Green, but could be a valuable reserve behind him, so that the team doesn't need to alter its style of play. Green is willing to take the outside shot, make or miss, the one glaring difference between the two," Pincus added.
Could Ben Simmons Fit on the Warriors?
As currently constructed, it may be difficult for Simmons to get consistent minutes on the Warriors off the bench. The team is very comfortable having Brandin Podziemski handle the ball off the bench and wants to develop him more. However, Simmons' presence will definitely add a different layer to the team's composition.
Last season with the Clippers, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 52% shooting in 17 games.
