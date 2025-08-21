Warriors Brace For Potential Al Horford Contract After Latest Report
Talking about the Golden State Warriors' offseason sounds like a broken record at this point, as the holdup continues with Jonathan Kuminga, as the 22-year-old forward entered restricted free agency after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on an extension. With new reports coming out every week, there's no telling what the end result will be.
And, as has been mentioned several times, the Warriors' situation with Kuminga has kept them from making any free agent acquisitions, as making signings with other free agents would restrict them from signing Kuminga in general. However, that doesn't mean that free agents aren't interested, or that deals are just awaiting a pen being put to paper.
The name that has been in talks the most is Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford, as with the team's situation with Jayson Tatum sidelined, it's in Horford's best interest to move on, as the team more than likely won't be in contention next season. With the expectation being that he'll end up in Golden State, a new report reveals what the contract could look like for Horford.
Al Horford's Likely Contract With The Warriors
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Horford could be getting some control over his future in the second half of his expected contract.
"I believe he is slated to potentially make upwards of the full taxpayer mid-level exception. And there's also been some discussion about whether or not he could potentially be receiving a two-year deal with a player option on his deal as well, which would be pretty beneficial to Al Horford," Fischer said.
At the full taxpayer mid-level exception, that would put Horford in at $5,685,000 on his contract for the 2025-26 season, with a player option to extend to the 2026-27 season, which could likely be a slight pay bump for that second year. A reason for this is that the Warriors view him highly in their plans, according to Fischer.
"By all accounts, the Warriors are expecting to hold a pretty major role in their rotation [for him] with their front court obviously taking a hit," he added
Despite not being the All-Star caliber player he was before, Horford should make for a quality addition to a veteran Golden State team.
