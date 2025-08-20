Google, Steph Curry Announce Special Partnership On Wednesday
The Golden State Warriors roster might be looking slim for a few more weeks, as the Jonathan Kuminga restricted free agency saga has forced the Warriors to put other signings on hold for the time being. However, regardless of what happens, the Warriors know that they'll have Steph Curry as the focal point of their team next season.
While many stars are transitioning into a lesser role by the time they are 37 years old, the Warriors will need even more out of Curry if they want to try to capture another NBA title before his career ends. There's no telling how much longer his playing career will last, but he's already preparing for what a career after the NBA could look like.
In an interview earlier this summer, Curry revealed that he plans to try and make the Senior PGA Tour, once he becomes eligible to do so at age 50. However, Curry's post-playing career might not be all sports-related, as a recent partnership was announced on Wednesday that could indicate another field Curry is looking to pursue.
According to an announcement from tech giant Google on Wednesday, Curry will be joining the company as a Performance Advisor. As outlined in the release, it will be "a long-term partnership spanning Google Health, Google Pixel and Google Cloud."
Google and Curry Revolutionizing Basketball
While the announcement went public today, it appears Curry has already gotten started on the partnership. "This hands-on work has already begun, with Stephen and his team of experts working with our health experts and product and AI engineers to test our new products and experiences, giving us incredibly valuable feedback," they shared.
With AI becoming more and more prevalent in today's society, this partnership with Curry would lead to Google being at the forefront of change in basketball preparation. Just like how Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels used a virtual reality headset to prepare himself for games in the NFL, Google could find the equivalent with Curry for the NBA.
