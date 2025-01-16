Steph Curry Sends Strong Message to NBA Fans After Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most talked about teams in the NBA recently, and not for good reason. After starting the season 12-3 and claiming first place in the West, the Warriors have utterly collapsed, falling to 10th place in the conference.
Golden State's freefall down the standings has certainly been a wake-up call, and they showed it on Wednesday. The Warriors picked up a huge road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by superstar Steph Curry with 31 points and 8 assists on 7-12 shooting from deep.
Following the win, Curry had a strong message for NBA fans who have counted them out.
"All the Twitter fingers who's got deals that we need to make can kind of shut up a little bit and let us figure this thing out," Curry said. "We know we can be competitive, we showed that toughness tonight. ...We've been great for a very long time, this is just a unique year. ...We have a whole lot of confidence that we can beat anybody."
Curry has been stellar this season, but the Warriors continue to fall short. Many fans would be surprised if the Warriors do not make a significant move ahead of the trade deadline, but Curry is quick to note that his job is to win basketball games, not improve the roster.
"Anyone who thinks I'm okay with being on an average basketball team is insane," Curry continued. "Trade machines are fun, but what does that actually look like? We’re gonna handle our business. Mike [Dunleavy] is gonna handle his. We will see where we end up."
The Warriors have 10 games remaining until the trade deadline, and while Curry does not ignore the trade talks that surround the organization, he will move right past them to continue to focus on winning.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'