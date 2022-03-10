Skip to main content
Steph Curry Stands in Defense of Russell Westbrook Against Fan Harassment

Stephen Curry is in Russell Westbrook's corner as the Lakers guard has been the recipient of harsh fan criticism.

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook haven’t always seen eye-to-eye.

From Westbrook’s disapproval of Kevin Durant’s move to Golden State in 2017 to being a division rival of the Warriors as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, the pair of point guards have often been on opposite sides of the fence on certain issues.

Despite being at odds, Curry is in full support of Westbrook when it comes to the topic of fan harassment. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo sports, the Warriors star is sitting in Westbrook’s corner and does not approve of how he’s been treated lately by Lakers Nation.

“It is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking someone personally,” Curry said. “At the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do to speak up for yourself and also understand that the guys that know what’s going on in this league respect the type of player he is. Russ definitely has my support.”

Westbrook, who joined as a member of the Lakers 2021, has been the target of harsh fan criticism both in-person at games as well as on social media. The extent of which Russell revealed earlier this week on his own social media accounts.

According to screen shots from Westbrook, coming from his wife, his family has received death threats. This has made the nine-time All-Star unwilling to bring his wife and children to games.

Westbrook hasn’t seen a great deal of success with the Lakes so far in his tenure with the team. Averaging 18 points per game and shooting just 28-percent from three-point range, Westbrook has been under a massive microscope from NBA fans around the globe.

Despite this fact, Curry doesn’t believe the mass criticism is warranted.

“It crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball,” Curry said “That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball.”

“I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year, just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family,” Curry continued. “He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself, and I’m there for him.”

Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles a ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of the NBA game at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
