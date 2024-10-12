Steve Kerr Addresses Controversial Moses Moody Situation on Warriors
Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have a very difficult decision to make before the start of the regular season. After getting a rare start, Moses Moody put up 23 points against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Now, Kerr has to figure out how to use him.
After the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Steve Kerr addressed the difficult Moses Moody situation. Even though Moody did a great job as a starter on Friday, Kerr couldn't commit to who his 12-man rotation would be.
"Again, we've got 12, 13 guys who are all really good players," Kerr said. "This is probably the deepest team that I've seen here in terms of the number of rotational guys. Moses is a rotation player. Like I said, we've got 12 of them. We have a lot of difficult decisions to make next week."
The Golden State Warriors are still about two weeks away from their season opener, so Steve Kerr plans on putting the stress away until then. His main concern is getting the team better overall before October 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
"What I've learned in this league, you don't really worry about it until you have to," Kerr said. "We still have 12 days until the opener or something like that. We'll keep working. We have a lot of things we have to get better with and add."
The Golden State Warriors have a rotation problem, but at the very least, it's a good problem. There are bad roster problems like what the Chicago Bulls have and ones where you have too much talent, like the Warriors have.
