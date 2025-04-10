Steve Kerr Announces Injury Update on Key Players Before Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are set to match up against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, coming off a dominant performance over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. With four teams in the Western Conference entering Wednesday with the same record, Golden State included, every game matters down the stretch in order to capture a win.
Even though the Spurs roster has been depleted by injuries, the Warriors still can't take any team lightly, especially with injuries to two of their key rotational pieces. Before tip-off, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on where two of his key players stand health wise.
“He’s (Quinten Post) going to be fine. He’ll be out tonight (illness) but it’s nothing major," Kerr said. "Gary’s out as well (right knee inflammation).”
While Kerr didn't go into much detail about Payton II's injury, it seems as if neither his nor Post's situation is significant. It's great news for the Warriors, especially since Post and Payton II have elevated their play significantly since the All-Star break.
In terms of averages since, Post is at 8.8 points per game while shooting 41.8% from three while Payton II is at 9.9 points per game and shooting 62.6% from the field. When Golden State's been at their best, they've had a strong bench. Given the recent performances from Post and Payton II, it looks as though they're both bolstering the rotation significantly.
Tip-off in Golden State is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
