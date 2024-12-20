Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Admits Mistake With Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted a mistake with Draymond Green.

Joey Linn

Nov 28, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Nov 28, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, losing by 51 points. This was the Warriors debut of former Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder who was acquired by Golden State via trade. Placing Schroder in the starting lineup, Kerr started him alongside Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.

Kerr has used several different starting lineups this season, including some with Green off the bench. This was a controversial move to begin with, and speaking with reporters before the game, Kerr admitted why it was a mistake to bring Green off the bench.

Steve Kerr
Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Green has come off the bench in just two of his 24 games this season, which Kerr admitted pregame does not make sense.

“We probably need to have the best defender in the league on the floor right away,” Kerr said.

Moving Green to the bench was an attempt to maximize Jonathan Kuminga after he had some strong showings, but it seems Kerr quickly recognized he needs to be starting Green every game.

Golden State went 0-2 in Green’s two games as a reserve, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. While Thursday’s contest was not an encouraging showing for Golden State’s new starting lineup, it is one Kerr and his team will have to learn from moving forward.

