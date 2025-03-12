Steve Kerr Announces Big Jonathan Kuminga Decision
As Jonathan Kuminga nears his potential Thursday return to the Golden State Warriors, the big question is how the team will reintegrate the budding star.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that he's spoken to Kuminga pretty frequently and that the forward will understandably come off of the bench.
“He’s excited about playing, but he understands the circumstances," Kerr said.
"We're excited to get him back, and obviously we're going to keep doing what we're doing, we're not going to change the starting lineup," Kerr added. "But excited to incorporate JK back into the rotation, and we'll see how it goes."
While Kuminga isn't 100% confirmed to return on Thursday, he's listed as probable and it's looking like a go.
"It looks good for Thursday, that is the plan," Kerr told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. "We'll see until the last moment. You never want to announce anything, but assuming he doesn't have any setbacks in the next two days here, he should go on Thursday."
The Golden State Warriors are in a very fascinating spot because the team has won 12 out of the last 14 games without Kuminga. Players like Gui Santos and Moses Moody are finally stepping up to who fans have been waiting for them to be, and Kuminga coming back will change things.
