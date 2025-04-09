Steve Kerr's Blunt Message After Michael Malone Firing
The NBA world was shocked today, and given that Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers this year, the standard for being shocked by NBA news has risen. Despite entering Tuesday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone as well as general manager Calvin Booth.
Now, since 2020, only Joe Mazzulla and Steve Kerr remain as the head coaches on teams that have won an NBA Finals since. One of those coaches, Golden State's Kerr, addressed the firing with a blunt message before the Warriors' Tuesday night contest against the Phoenix Suns.
"Doesn't seem right, but this is business we're in," Kerr said. "We're all going to suffer a similar fate at some point. That's kind of the way it is." Kerr also added that he was shocked, like everyone else, and wished Malone well on wherever his coaching career takes him next.
Malone actually spent time as an assistant at Golden State before joining the Sacramento Kings to become their head coach for two seasons. Kerr only faced Malone once when he was the Kings head coach, as Malone was fired 24 games into the 2014-15 season. Malone holds the all-time coaching wins record with the Nuggets at 471.
While it will be interesting to see how Denver adjusts to Malone's firing for the rest of the season, Golden State could benefit if the Nuggets continue to slump and they're able to climb the standings as a result.
Related Articles
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns
Ex-Warriors Champion Reacts to Major Nuggets, Michael Malone News