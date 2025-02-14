Steve Kerr Announces New Player to Remain in Warriors Starting Lineup
If there's one thing Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is known for, it's re-adjusting his starting lineup numerous times.
Now that the team is 3-1 in the Jimmy Butler, Kerr announced that a new player will be re-entering the starting lineup moving forward.
On Thursday night against the Houston Rockets, Kerr played a starting lineup consisting of: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green.
While Kerr likes to tinker with the starting center position, he announced that Brandin Podziemski would remain a starter moving forward. Kerr made the announcement after the Warriors defeated the Rockets on Thursday night.
"We felt like it was the right time to do it. I think Brandin has played so well the last couple of weeks that I think he needs to be in that starting group now," Kerr said.
Kerr went on to add that Podziemski's ballhandling complements Steph Curry. Through the last 11 games, Podziemski was averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals.
"He makes a lot of plays out of nothing with his brain and his skill," Kerr said.
The decision to put Podziemski is consistent with Kerr's plans at the start of the season. When the season began, the Warriors were very confident in Podziemski's ability to be a ball-handler for Steph Curry, and it looks like they're executing it again.
