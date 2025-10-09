Steve Kerr Announces Seth Curry's Final Status for Warriors-Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors picked up a win over the Los Angeles Lakers to start their 2025 preseason campaign, and now head into another exhibition match against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
For their matchup against Portland, the Warriors are even testing out a new-look starting lineup that features recently-signed Al Horford, alongside Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. While Horford is getting the starting nod for the first time as a Warrior, not every newly signed player is playing in Wednesday's preseason game.
The Warriors signed four new players heading into the new season: Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry, and rookie Will Richard. Melton is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last season, but Horford and Richard were able to make their Warriors debut against the Lakers and are both set to play in Wednesday's game as well.
Seth Curry, on the other hand, is still waiting to make his Warriors debut.
Seth Curry's status
While talking to the media before Wednesday's game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Seth Curry would be sidelined for the second consecutive game. Kerr said that Curry is "still ramping up," per Warriors reporter Kenzo Fukuda.
Curry, 35, is teaming up with his brother Steph for the first time in his career, and fans are patiently waiting to see them on the court together. However, they will have to wait another game.
The new Warriors guard spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 6.5 points per game on a league-high 45.6% shooting from three-point range. Creating the literal "Splash Brothers" will be an incredible sight for the Warriors this season, and it gives the team another much-needed three-point threat off the bench.
Curry's contract dilemma
The Warriors were forced to sign Curry to an Exhibit 9 deal, allowing him to participate in training camp and preseason, but they will have to waive him before the 2025-26 regular season starts. However, the two sides will be able to agree on their expected one-year deal on November 10.
Even though Curry will not be on the team for the first couple of weeks of the regular season, getting reps in during the preseason will be important, so that it does not take as long for him to gel when he is able to sign his standard contract. Unfortunately, Curry is not suiting up on Wednesday, but he should be making his Warriors debut soon.