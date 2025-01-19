Steve Kerr Announces Steph Curry Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors made it two-straight wins on Saturday evening with a victory over the Washington Wizards. Entering this game with just six wins on the season, Washington put up a good fight against Golden State, but did not have enough down the stretch.
Warriors star Steph Curry made some big plays in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds on 10/22 shooting. The bigger story with Curry in this game was an injury scare he suffered in the final frame.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Looked like a painful left ankle twist late here for Steph Curry. Here he is limping and trying to test it on the bench.”
Curry limped to the locker room before Golden State completed its 122-114 victory.
“Steph Curry just left late for the locker room limping on that left ankle,” Slater added on X. “So both Curry and Draymond Green have exited with injuries tonight. Draymond is back on the bench in sweats limping pretty noticeably on his left calf.”
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his star point guard after the game.
"Steph just told me he doesn't think it's serious," Kerr said.
Draymond Green also left this game early due to calf soreness. Kerr said he will receive an MRI on Sunday. Both Curry and Green are considered day-to-day, per Kerr.
The Warriors play again on Monday against the defending champion Boston Celtics. The status of Curry will be one to watch for on the injury report.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement