Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Dennis Schroder's Injury Scare
While they were facing an inferior opponent in the Utah Jazz, the Golden State Warriors entered Tuesday night without three of their top players with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kumuniga all sidelined. Looking to see some production from the role players, head coach Steve Kerr got that and some.
The Warriors walked away with a 114-103 win over the Utah Jazz to complete the first half of their six-game home stretch. Golden State got another strong performance by Brandin Podziemski after his return to injury, with the second-year guard scoring 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. However, Warriors fans held their breaths after a scary sight in the start of the second half.
Starting guard Dennis Schröder went down with an ankle injury but luckily returned back for the Warriors. After the game, Coach Kerr shared what was going on in his head after seeing the veteran guard down.
"Dennis was great. I was really nervous, I saw him holding his ankle," Kerr said. "I thought maybe he had rolled it. One of the things I love about him is he’s an iron man, he’s there for you every single night."
Golden State acquired Schröder earlier this season, as he's primarily served as the guard alongside Curry in the starting lineup since joining. Luckily for Kerr, the German international appears all good and knows what he means to this team.
"We needed his scoring, we needed his leadership. I loved the fact that it was catch and shoot tonight, no hesitation, he got 13 threes up," Kerr said. "I love that. That’s our game is ball movement and if you're open let it fly. I thought Dennis was great tonight."
The Warriors will return to action to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second leg of the back-to-back, with tip-off on Wednesday set for 7:00 p.m. PST on ESPN.
