Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets submitted their injury reports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three point basket against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are in their final five-game stretch of the regular season. They are hosting the number two seed in the Western Conference on Sunday night, the Houston Rockets, who are on a two-game winning streak, but the Warriors have been hotter, sitting on a five-game winning streak.

Sunday's game will be the fifth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors currently hold a 3-1 lead in the season series, with their most recent game in February ending in a final score of 105-98.

It was a tightly contested first quarter, but the Warriors were able to build separation in the second and third quarters. Still, the Rockets fought back and made it a game midway through the fourth quarter, but Golden State was able to hold on and secure the win, solidifying their tie-breaker advantage in the season.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on 41/38/89 shooting splits.

The Warriors are entering Sunday's game with a clean injury report containing no players.

Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.

The Rockets are entering the game with a clean injury report as well containing just one player: Jabari Smith Jr.

Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

Jabari Smith Jr. of the Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) walks off the court after practice before the game against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

