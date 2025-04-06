Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
The Golden State Warriors are in their final five-game stretch of the regular season. They are hosting the number two seed in the Western Conference on Sunday night, the Houston Rockets, who are on a two-game winning streak, but the Warriors have been hotter, sitting on a five-game winning streak.
Sunday's game will be the fifth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors currently hold a 3-1 lead in the season series, with their most recent game in February ending in a final score of 105-98.
It was a tightly contested first quarter, but the Warriors were able to build separation in the second and third quarters. Still, the Rockets fought back and made it a game midway through the fourth quarter, but Golden State was able to hold on and secure the win, solidifying their tie-breaker advantage in the season.
Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on 41/38/89 shooting splits.
The Warriors are entering Sunday's game with a clean injury report containing no players.
Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.
The Rockets are entering the game with a clean injury report as well containing just one player: Jabari Smith Jr.
Jabari Smith Jr. is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
