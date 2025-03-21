Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on New Steph Curry Injury in Warriors-Raptors
The Golden State Warriors took down the Toronto Raptors 117-114 on Thursday night behind a triple-double from Jimmy Butler and a team-high 21 points from Draymond Green, but many fans are not cheering after the win.
Superstar point guard Steph Curry went down in the third quarter of Thursday's win with a pelvic injury and did not return to the game. On a night where the Warriors only won by three points against a 24-win Raptors team, it likely hurt Curry to not be on the court down the stretch.
Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the injury update on Curry that many people were waiting to hear.
"He's getting an MRI right now," Kerr said about Curry. "He just kind of fell on his pelvic or tailbone area. He was trying to come back [in the game], he thought he might be able to come back, but we just decided to not risk anything. Hopefully, it's not bad but he's getting imagining right now."
Curry ended his night with 17 points on efficient 6-8 shooting through 25 minutes of action. While it seems like neither Kerr nor Curry seems to think the injury is too bad, there is no reason to risk any further injury to the superstar guard.
With just 12 games left in the regular season, Curry's health is the top priority for the Warriors, so they might ultimately sit him out for a couple of games regardless of the severity of the new injury.
